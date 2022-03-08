SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of SSNC opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.