SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of SSNC opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $84.85.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.
About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
