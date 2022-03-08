STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 6.7%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.80. Approximately 5,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

