StableXSwap (STAX) Hits One Day Volume of $41.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $41.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.67 or 0.99472621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022061 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00020665 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.