Stably USD Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $481,477.15 and $43,341.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00104744 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,428,680 coins and its circulating supply is 478,341 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

