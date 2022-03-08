Stacks Price Tops $1.06 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $13.91 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00190267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,285,898 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.