STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of STAG Industrial worth $59,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.