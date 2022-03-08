Stakenet Market Capitalization Reaches $5.89 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Stakenet has a market cap of $5.89 million and $4,792.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00248523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001530 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035524 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104095 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,617,059 coins and its circulating supply is 125,078,014 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

