Starbase Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $527,237.90 and $566,289.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104707 BTC.

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

