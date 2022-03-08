Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 14%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) shares dropped 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 59,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 16,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

