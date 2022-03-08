STARSHIP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,540.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $7,540.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.45 or 0.06673094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,264.07 or 0.99797362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046292 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

