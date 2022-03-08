State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 730 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $359.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

