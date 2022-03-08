State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sysco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.