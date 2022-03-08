Stealth Tops One Day Trading Volume of $315.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $315.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012506 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008815 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

