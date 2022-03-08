Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 1,937,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 201.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

