Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading Down 2.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

