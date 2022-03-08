Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 114,810 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLA. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

