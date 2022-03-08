Stellar Trading Down 13.7% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $4.21 billion and $320.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00216217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00191300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.45 or 0.06655843 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,127 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,060,102 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

