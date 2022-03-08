Step Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.02 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $584,079.20 and approximately $8.02 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06639560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.86 or 1.00107290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

