Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stepan by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

