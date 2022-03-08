Stephen J. Luczo Sells 50,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STX traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,404,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

