stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.00 or 0.06650252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.27 or 0.99881320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

