Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of €935.0-945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.71 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($28.87).

NYSE STVN traded down €0.64 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €15.27 ($16.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,966. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.83 and its 200 day moving average is €22.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

