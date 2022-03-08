Steven Busby Sells 800 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 59.95. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

