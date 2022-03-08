Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,751 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of PFXF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

