Stewardship Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $364,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

FDG stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.