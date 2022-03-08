Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 9.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

SCHD traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 161,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

