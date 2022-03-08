Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BATS:ICVT traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 151,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69.

