Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

NULG stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,180 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

