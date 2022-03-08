Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.61. 248,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.