Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,608. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

