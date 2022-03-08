Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 8th (AGRO, AZRE, BHP, CNK, EVBG, FGEN, FHB, GCO, IBKR, INSW)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 8th:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Adecoagro SA alerts:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.