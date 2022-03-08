Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Smart Sand Call Options (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,597% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,223. The company has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

