Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,110 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

