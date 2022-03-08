Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 9,698,572 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.