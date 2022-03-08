Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $30.26 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

