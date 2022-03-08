Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,064 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 3,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

