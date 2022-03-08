Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. 1,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.