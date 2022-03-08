Stone House Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,938,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. 29,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.