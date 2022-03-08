STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 23778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 66,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

