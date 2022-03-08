Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after buying an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

