Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

IJH opened at $251.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

