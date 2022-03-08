Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $677.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.84 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $963.13.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

