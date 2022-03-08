Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 226,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34.

