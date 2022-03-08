Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,873,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,831,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,790,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,580,000. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,904,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.