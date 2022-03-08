Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,367,000.

VAW stock opened at $177.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

