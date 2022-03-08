Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.