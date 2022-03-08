Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

