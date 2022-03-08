Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

