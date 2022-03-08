Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.77 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

