Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

DEF opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.